Monday's game between the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-3) and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-3) at Show Me Center has a projected final score of 74-71 based on our computer prediction, with Southeast Missouri State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM on November 20.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southeast Missouri State vs. Central Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri Venue: Show Me Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Southeast Missouri State vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Southeast Missouri State 74, Central Arkansas 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Southeast Missouri State vs. Central Arkansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Southeast Missouri State (-3.3)

Southeast Missouri State (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights

On offense, Southeast Missouri State was the 45th-ranked squad in college basketball (77.5 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 326th (75.9 points allowed per game).

Last year, the Redhawks were 134th in college basketball in rebounds (32.4 per game) and 25th-worst in rebounds conceded (34.1).

With 13.8 assists per game last year, Southeast Missouri State was 117th in the nation.

At 7.9 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.7% from downtown last season, the Redhawks were 112th and 259th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, Southeast Missouri State was 165th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.1 last season. It was 229th in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.4%.

Last year, Southeast Missouri State took 39.9% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 60.1% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 29.9% of Southeast Missouri State's baskets were 3-pointers, and 70.1% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.