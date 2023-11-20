How to Watch Southeast Missouri State vs. Central Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Show Me Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Central Arkansas Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- Morehead State vs Bellarmine (6:30 PM ET | November 20)
- Southern Indiana vs Bucknell (7:00 PM ET | November 20)
Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights
- The Redhawks made 43.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.3 percentage points lower than the Bears allowed to their opponents (47%).
- Southeast Missouri State had a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47% from the field.
- The Redhawks were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears finished 163rd.
- Last year, the Redhawks scored just four fewer points per game (77.5) than the Bears gave up (81.5).
- Southeast Missouri State went 9-3 last season when scoring more than 81.5 points.
Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Southeast Missouri State played better at home last year, posting 79.9 points per game, compared to 76 per game away from home.
- In 2022-23, the Redhawks allowed 72.1 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 81.8.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Southeast Missouri State performed worse when playing at home last year, averaging 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 32% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 per game with a 32.4% percentage in away games.
Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|L 88-67
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Butler
|L 91-56
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/15/2023
|Evansville
|L 76-57
|Show Me Center
|11/20/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Show Me Center
|11/25/2023
|Evansville
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.