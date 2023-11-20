The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Show Me Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

The Redhawks made 43.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.3 percentage points lower than the Bears allowed to their opponents (47%).

Southeast Missouri State had a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47% from the field.

The Redhawks were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears finished 163rd.

Last year, the Redhawks scored just four fewer points per game (77.5) than the Bears gave up (81.5).

Southeast Missouri State went 9-3 last season when scoring more than 81.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Southeast Missouri State played better at home last year, posting 79.9 points per game, compared to 76 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, the Redhawks allowed 72.1 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 81.8.

Looking at three-point shooting, Southeast Missouri State performed worse when playing at home last year, averaging 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 32% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 per game with a 32.4% percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule