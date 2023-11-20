Murray State vs. UNC Wilmington November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Murray State Racers (1-0) will play the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Murray State vs. UNC Wilmington Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Murray State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacobi Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rob Perry: 14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damiree Burns: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jamari Smith: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kenny White Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
UNC Wilmington Top Players (2022-23)
- Trazarien White: 14.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amari Kelly: 7.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shykeim Phillips: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Donovan Newby: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Murray State vs. UNC Wilmington Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Murray State Rank
|Murray State AVG
|UNC Wilmington AVG
|UNC Wilmington Rank
|203rd
|70.4
|Points Scored
|68.9
|249th
|237th
|72
|Points Allowed
|64.3
|35th
|220th
|31.2
|Rebounds
|30.3
|264th
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|6.1
|310th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|10.7
|338th
|40th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
