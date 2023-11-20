The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Murray State Racers (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Murray State vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: ESPN+

Murray State Stats Insights

The Racers shot at a 44.1% clip from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points above the 43% shooting opponents of the Seahawks averaged.

Last season, Murray State had a 13-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 43% from the field.

The Racers were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Seahawks finished 195th.

The Racers put up 6.1 more points per game last year (70.4) than the Seahawks gave up (64.3).

Murray State put together a 16-8 record last season in games it scored more than 64.3 points.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Murray State put up 73.6 points per game last season, 7.7 more than it averaged away (65.9).

At home, the Racers gave up 67.8 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 77.8.

At home, Murray State drained 5.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.4). Murray State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (34.1%) too.

