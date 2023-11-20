The Morehead State Eagles (2-3) travel to face the Bellarmine Knights (1-3) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Bellarmine vs. Morehead State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Morehead State vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Morehead State vs. Bellarmine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bellarmine Moneyline Morehead State Moneyline BetMGM Bellarmine (-4.5) 134.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bellarmine (-3.5) 133.5 -188 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Morehead State vs. Bellarmine Betting Trends (2022-23)

Morehead State won 16 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Eagles covered the spread twice last season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Bellarmine compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Knights games hit the over 14 out of 28 times last season.

