The Morehead State Eagles (2-3) hope to end a three-game road losing streak at the Bellarmine Knights (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Morehead State vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

TV: ESPN+

Morehead State Stats Insights

The Eagles' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Knights have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Morehead State has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.7% from the field.

The Knights are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 220th.

The Eagles score 8.1 fewer points per game (70.2) than the Knights allow their opponents to score (78.3).

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Morehead State scored 13.8 more points per game at home (77.3) than on the road (63.5).

The Eagles gave up fewer points at home (61.8 per game) than on the road (71.3) last season.

Morehead State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.0%) than on the road (33.0%).

Morehead State Upcoming Schedule