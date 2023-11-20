The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) and the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (3-1) play in a game with no set line at Rupp Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Kentucky put together a 16-16-0 ATS record last year.

Kentucky covered less often than Saint Joseph's (PA) last season, sporting an ATS record of 16-16-0, as opposed to the 17-11-0 mark of the Hawks.

Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 74.5 146.9 67.8 140.2 140.8 Saint Joseph's (PA) 72.4 146.9 72.4 140.2 142.2

Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends

Last year, the Wildcats scored only 2.1 more points per game (74.5) than the Hawks gave up (72.4).

When Kentucky totaled more than 72.4 points last season, it went 10-6 against the spread and 14-3 overall.

Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 16-16-0 20-12-0 Saint Joseph's (PA) 17-11-0 14-14-0

Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kentucky Saint Joseph's (PA) 14-4 Home Record 10-6 6-3 Away Record 4-7 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.8 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.0 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

