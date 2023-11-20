The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (1-0) play the Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Rupp Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

  • Oscar Tshiebwe: 16.5 PTS, 13.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Cason Wallace: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jacob Toppin: 12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Antonio Reeves: 14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Chris Livingston: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Joseph's (PA) Top Players (2022-23)

  • Erik Reynolds II: 19.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cameron Brown: 13.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Lynn Greer III: 12.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kacper Klaczek: 7.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Rasheer Fleming: 5.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky Rank Kentucky AVG Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank
113th 74.5 Points Scored 72.4 160th
105th 67.8 Points Allowed 72.4 248th
7th 36.6 Rebounds 31.5 192nd
1st 12.1 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th
288th 6.3 3pt Made 8.8 42nd
46th 15.1 Assists 12.1 264th
84th 10.9 Turnovers 12.4 235th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.