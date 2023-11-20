The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) take on the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: SECN

Kentucky Stats Insights

Last season, the Wildcats had a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.0% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Hawks' opponents hit.

Kentucky went 18-4 when it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Hawks ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Wildcats finished seventh.

Last year, the 74.5 points per game the Wildcats recorded were only 2.1 more points than the Hawks allowed (72.4).

When Kentucky put up more than 72.4 points last season, it went 14-3.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Kentucky fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.4 per game in road games.

The Wildcats ceded 64.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (70.9).

At home, Kentucky sunk 0.9 more treys per game (6.6) than away from home (5.7). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to away from home (33.1%).

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule