How to Watch Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) take on the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.
Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SECN
Kentucky Stats Insights
- Last season, the Wildcats had a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.0% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Hawks' opponents hit.
- Kentucky went 18-4 when it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Hawks ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Wildcats finished seventh.
- Last year, the 74.5 points per game the Wildcats recorded were only 2.1 more points than the Hawks allowed (72.4).
- When Kentucky put up more than 72.4 points last season, it went 14-3.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Kentucky fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.4 per game in road games.
- The Wildcats ceded 64.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (70.9).
- At home, Kentucky sunk 0.9 more treys per game (6.6) than away from home (5.7). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to away from home (33.1%).
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 81-61
|Rupp Arena
|11/14/2023
|Kansas
|L 89-84
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Stonehill
|W 101-67
|Rupp Arena
|11/20/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Rupp Arena
|11/24/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Rupp Arena
|11/28/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Rupp Arena
