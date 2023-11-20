The Bellarmine Knights (0-1) will play the Morehead State Eagles (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Morehead State Game Information

Bellarmine Top Players (2022-23)

Garrett Tipton: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Juston Betz: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Peter Suder: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Alec Pfriem: 7.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Ben Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Morehead State Top Players (2022-23)

Alex Gross: 12.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK Mark Freeman: 15.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Drew Thelwell: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jake Wolfe: 9.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Branden Maughmer: 7.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Bellarmine vs. Morehead State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bellarmine Rank Bellarmine AVG Morehead State AVG Morehead State Rank 316th 66.3 Points Scored 69.8 216th 88th 67.2 Points Allowed 66.6 72nd 361st 26.6 Rebounds 32.4 134th 355th 5.4 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 104th 8.0 3pt Made 7.5 166th 95th 14.2 Assists 13.7 128th 44th 10.5 Turnovers 10.9 84th

