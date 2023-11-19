UT Martin vs. Prairie View A&M: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The UT Martin Skyhawks (3-1) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-2) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UT Martin vs. Prairie View A&M Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Richmond, Kentucky
- Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
UT Martin Betting Records & Stats
- UT Martin won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- Prairie View A&M (11-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 39.3% of the time, three% more often than UT Martin (11-17-0) last year.
UT Martin vs. Prairie View A&M Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UT Martin
|80.5
|148.3
|75.4
|144
|149.6
|Prairie View A&M
|67.8
|148.3
|68.6
|144
|136.7
Additional UT Martin Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Skyhawks averaged 11.9 more points per game (80.5) than the Panthers gave up (68.6).
- UT Martin had an 8-11 record against the spread and a 16-8 record overall last season when putting up more than 68.6 points.
UT Martin vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UT Martin
|11-17-0
|17-11-0
|Prairie View A&M
|11-15-0
|11-15-0
UT Martin vs. Prairie View A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UT Martin
|Prairie View A&M
|14-2
|Home Record
|9-3
|4-11
|Away Record
|4-14
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-5-0
|4-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-9-0
|88.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.4
|73.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.6
|8-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-8-0
