Sunday's game between the UT Martin Skyhawks (3-1) and Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-2) matching up at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena has a projected final score of 75-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UT Martin, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on November 19.

The matchup has no set line.

UT Martin vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

UT Martin vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 75, Prairie View A&M 73

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Martin vs. Prairie View A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: UT Martin (-2.3)

UT Martin (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Martin Performance Insights

On offense, UT Martin was the 14th-best squad in the country (80.5 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 319th (75.4 points allowed per game).

The Skyhawks were the 18th-best squad in the country in rebounds per game (35.7) and ranked 324th in rebounds conceded (33.8) last season.

UT Martin was 136th in college basketball in assists (13.6 per game) last season.

At 7.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc last season, the Skyhawks were 134th and 234th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 8.2 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.3% from beyond the arc last year, UT Martin was 290th and 88th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

The Skyhawks took 37.5% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 62.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27% of the Skyhawks' buckets were 3-pointers, and 73% were 2-pointers.

