The Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, November 19 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Jaguars will earn a victory -- see below for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Jaguars are averaging 328 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 19th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 23rd, surrendering 353.2 yards per game. With 291.7 total yards per game on offense, the Titans rank 27th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 19th, surrendering 338 total yards per game.

Titans vs. Jaguars Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jaguars (-6.5) Toss Up (40) Jaguars 24, Titans 16

Titans Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Titans based on the moneyline is 29.4%.

Tennessee has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.

This season, games featuring Tennessee have gone over the point total just twice.

The average total points scored in Titans games this year (40) is 0.4 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Jaguars Betting Info

The Jaguars have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this contest.

Jacksonville has compiled a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Jaguars have been favored by 6.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Jacksonville and its opponent have combined to go over the point total four out of nine times this season.

Jaguars games average 44.5 total points per game this season, 4.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Titans vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville 21.8 21.1 17.8 23 26.8 18.8 Tennessee 17.1 20 24.5 18.5 11.2 21.2

