Sunday's contest between the Northwestern Wildcats (2-1) and Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-2) going head to head at Welsh-Ryan Arena has a projected final score of 87-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Northwestern, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Redhawks fell in their most recent matchup 87-74 against UIC on Friday.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Southeast Missouri State vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 87, Southeast Missouri State 74

Other OVC Predictions

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Redhawks were outscored by 1.6 points per game last season with a -51 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.6 points per game (247th in college basketball) and allowed 63.2 per outing (145th in college basketball).

Southeast Missouri State averaged 3.7 more points in OVC games (65.3) than overall (61.6).

At home, the Redhawks scored 63.2 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 61.6.

In 2022-23, Southeast Missouri State conceded 14.5 fewer points per game at home (57.3) than away (71.8).

