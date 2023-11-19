Louisville vs. Texas November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (1-0) will meet the Texas Longhorns (1-0) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN.
Louisville vs. Texas Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Louisville Top Players (2022-23)
- El Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jae'Lyn Withers: 8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mike James: 10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- JJ Traynor: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
Texas Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Carr: 15.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Timmy Allen: 10.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jabari Rice: 13 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyrese Hunter: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dylan Disu: 8.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
Louisville vs. Texas Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Louisville Rank
|Louisville AVG
|Texas AVG
|Texas Rank
|340th
|63.9
|Points Scored
|78
|36th
|324th
|75.8
|Points Allowed
|67.8
|105th
|288th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|31.7
|183rd
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|7.2
|200th
|361st
|9.3
|Assists
|16.2
|16th
|327th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
