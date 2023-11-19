Sunday's game at Madison Square Garden has the Texas Longhorns (3-0) matching up with the Louisville Cardinals (2-1) at 3:30 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 81-64 win as our model heavily favors Texas.

Based on our computer prediction, Louisville is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 17.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 144.5 total.

Louisville vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Texas -17.5

Texas -17.5 Point Total: 144.5

Louisville vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 81, Louisville 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisville vs. Texas

Pick ATS: Louisville (+17.5)



Louisville (+17.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



Louisville Performance Insights

Louisville averaged only 63.9 points per game (19th-worst in college basketball) last year, but it played more consistently at the other end, where it gave up 75.8 points per game (324th-ranked).

The Cardinals averaged 29.8 boards per game (288th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 30.9 rebounds per contest (164th-ranked).

When it comes to assists, Louisville dished out only 9.3 per game (-2-worst in college basketball).

The Cardinals, who were 327th in college basketball with 13.8 turnovers per game, forced 9.7 turnovers per contest, which was 19th-worst in the country.

The Cardinals made 6.3 three-pointers per game (288th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 32.9% shooting percentage (249th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Louisville ceded 8.1 treys per game (287th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 35.2% (274th-ranked) from three-point land.

Louisville attempted 34.1 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 64.2% of the shots it took (and 72.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19 three-pointers per contest, which were 35.8% of its shots (and 27.9% of the team's buckets).

