Sunday's contest features the Texas Longhorns (3-0) and the Louisville Cardinals (2-1) squaring off at Madison Square Garden in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-64 victory for heavily favored Texas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on November 19.

There is no line set for the game.

Louisville vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Louisville vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 82, Louisville 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisville vs. Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-17.6)

Texas (-17.6) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Louisville Performance Insights

On offense, Louisville was the 19th-worst team in the country (63.9 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 324th (75.8 points conceded per game).

With 29.8 rebounds per game and 30.9 rebounds allowed, the Cardinals were 288th and 164th in the country, respectively, last season.

At 9.3 assists per game, Louisville was -2-worst in the country last season.

Last year, the Cardinals were 288th in the country in 3-point makes (6.3 per game) and 249th in 3-point percentage (32.9%).

Louisville gave up 8.1 3-pointers per game and conceded 35.2% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 287th and 274th, respectively, in the nation.

Last year, Louisville took 35.8% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 64.2% from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.9% of Louisville's buckets were 3-pointers, and 72.1% were 2-pointers.

