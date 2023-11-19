Sunday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (3-0) and Louisville Cardinals (2-1) squaring off at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 83-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 3:30 PM ET on November 19.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Louisville vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Louisville vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 83, Louisville 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisville vs. Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-20.0)

Texas (-20.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Louisville Performance Insights

Louisville was the 19th-worst squad in the nation in points scored (63.9 per game) and 324th in points conceded (75.8) last season.

On the glass, the Cardinals were 288th in college basketball in rebounds (29.8 per game) last year. They were 164th in rebounds conceded (30.9 per game).

Last season, Louisville was -2-worst in the country in assists at 9.3 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Cardinals were 288th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (6.3) last season. They were 249th in 3-point percentage at 32.9%.

Giving up 8.1 3-pointers per game and conceding 35.2% from downtown last year, Louisville was 287th and 274th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

The Cardinals took 64.2% of their shots from inside the arc, and 35.8% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 72.1% of the Cardinals' baskets were 2-pointers, and 27.9% were 3-pointers.

