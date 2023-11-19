Sunday's contest at Madison Square Garden has the Texas Longhorns (3-0) squaring off against the Louisville Cardinals (2-1) at 3:30 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 84-62 victory, heavily favoring Texas.

There is no line set for the game.

Louisville vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Louisville vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 84, Louisville 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisville vs. Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-21.7)

Texas (-21.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Louisville Performance Insights

Louisville was the 19th-worst squad in college basketball in points scored (63.9 per game) and 324th in points allowed (75.8) last year.

On the boards, the Cardinals were 288th in college basketball in rebounds (29.8 per game) last year. They were 164th in rebounds conceded (30.9 per game).

Last season, Louisville was -2-worst in the nation in assists at 9.3 per game.

At 6.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc last year, the Cardinals were 288th and 249th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Louisville gave up 8.1 3-pointers per game and conceded 35.2% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 287th and 274th, respectively, in college basketball.

The Cardinals attempted 35.8% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 27.9% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they took 64.2% of their shots, with 72.1% of their makes coming from there.

