Sunday's game features the Texas Longhorns (3-0) and the Louisville Cardinals (2-1) matching up at Madison Square Garden in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 83-62 win for heavily favored Texas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on November 19.

The game has no set line.

Louisville vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Louisville vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 83, Louisville 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisville vs. Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-21.0)

Texas (-21.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Louisville Performance Insights

On offense, Louisville was the 19th-worst team in college basketball (63.9 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 324th (75.8 points conceded per game).

On the boards, the Cardinals were 288th in the nation in rebounds (29.8 per game) last year. They were 164th in rebounds allowed (30.9 per game).

Last season, Louisville was -2-worst in the nation in assists at 9.3 per game.

The Cardinals were 288th in the country in 3-pointers made (6.3 per game) and 249th in 3-point percentage (32.9%) last season.

Louisville was 287th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (8.1 per game) and 274th in 3-point percentage defensively (35.2%) last year.

Last season, the Cardinals took 35.8% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 64.2% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 27.9% of the Cardinals' baskets were 3-pointers, and 72.1% were 2-pointers.

