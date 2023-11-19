The Texas Longhorns (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Louisville Cardinals (2-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. It airs at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Louisville matchup.

Louisville vs. Texas Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

ESPN

Louisville vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville vs. Texas Betting Trends (2022-23)

Louisville went 11-17-0 ATS last season.

When playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs last year, the Cardinals had an ATS record of 5-0.

Texas went 18-17-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Longhorns games.

Louisville Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Louisville, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks much higher (82nd in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (199th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Louisville has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

