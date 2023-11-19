Sunday's contest at KFC Yum! Center has the Louisville Cardinals (3-0) squaring off against the Bucknell Bison (1-2) at 4:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 88-46 win as our model heavily favors Louisville.

The Cardinals took care of business in their last game 111-33 against Bellarmine on Thursday.

Louisville vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Louisville vs. Bucknell Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 88, Bucknell 46

Louisville Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cardinals' +344 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game) was a result of putting up 73.3 points per game (46th in college basketball) while allowing 64.2 per contest (178th in college basketball).

In conference tilts, Louisville put up fewer points per game (69.9) than its season average (73.3).

When playing at home, the Cardinals averaged 6.0 more points per game last season (77.2) than they did when playing on the road (71.2).

When playing at home, Louisville ceded 1.6 fewer points per game (62.4) than on the road (64.0).

