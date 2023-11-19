The Memphis Grizzlies (3-9) are keeping their eye on six players on the injury report, including Xavier Tillman, ahead of a Sunday, November 19 matchup with the Boston Celtics (10-2) at FedExForum, which tips at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Grizzlies won their last outing 120-108 against the Spurs on Saturday. In the Grizzlies' win, Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way with a team-high 27 points (adding five rebounds and zero assists).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jake LaRavia PF Questionable Eye 4.3 2.7 0.7 Xavier Tillman PF Questionable Knee 12.7 9 3 Luke Kennard SG Questionable Knee 3 2 2 Marcus Smart PG Out Ankle 15.3 2 4.7 Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Jaylen Brown: Questionable (Abductor)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Grizzlies vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and NBCS-BOS

BSSE and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.