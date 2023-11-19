Will Derrick Henry Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Derrick Henry did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans match up with the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Check out Henry's stats below.
Looking at season stats, Henry has rushed for 625 yards on 148 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, and has 19 catches (22 targets) for 161 yards.
Derrick Henry Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- No other running back is on the injury report for the Titans.
Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Henry 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|148
|625
|4
|4.2
|22
|19
|161
|0
Henry Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|15
|63
|0
|2
|56
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|25
|80
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|11
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|22
|122
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|13
|43
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|12
|97
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|22
|101
|0
|4
|21
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|17
|75
|1
|3
|27
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|11
|24
|0
|1
|-4
|0
