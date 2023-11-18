How to Watch the Western Kentucky vs. Miami (OH) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) go up against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Millett Hall. It tips at 1:00 PM ET.
Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Kentucky vs. Miami (OH) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Hilltoppers' 70.1 points per game last year were just 4.2 fewer points than the 74.3 the RedHawks allowed.
- When Western Kentucky allowed fewer than 70.5 points last season, it went 12-4.
- Last year, the RedHawks averaged 70.5 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 69.3 the Hilltoppers allowed.
- Miami (OH) went 12-6 last season when scoring more than 69.3 points.
Western Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|W 76-62
|America First Event Center
|11/13/2023
|Cornell
|W 62-56
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 77-74
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/18/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|-
|Millett Hall
|11/21/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|11/24/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Hertz Arena
