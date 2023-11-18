The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) go up against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Millett Hall. It tips at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Western Kentucky vs. Miami (OH) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hilltoppers' 70.1 points per game last year were just 4.2 fewer points than the 74.3 the RedHawks allowed.

When Western Kentucky allowed fewer than 70.5 points last season, it went 12-4.

Last year, the RedHawks averaged 70.5 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 69.3 the Hilltoppers allowed.

Miami (OH) went 12-6 last season when scoring more than 69.3 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Kentucky Schedule