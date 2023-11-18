Based on our computer model, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will defeat the Sam Houston Bearkats when the two teams play at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which kicks off at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Western Kentucky (-13.6) 50.9 Western Kentucky 32, Sam Houston 19

Western Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Hilltoppers have four wins in nine games against the spread this season.

There have been four Hilltoppers games (out of nine) that hit the over this season.

Sam Houston Betting Info (2022)

The Bearkats compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, games featuring the Bearkats went over the point total twice.

Hilltoppers vs. Bearkats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Kentucky 28.9 28.7 36.4 27.2 21.4 30.2 Sam Houston 19.4 26.6 28.3 31.5 15.6 25.4

