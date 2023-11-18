NEC teams were in action for four games in the Week 12 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

Duquesne vs. Merrimack | Post vs. Wagner | Saint Francis (PA) vs. Cent. Conn. St.

Week 12 NEC Results

Duquesne 26 Merrimack 14

Pregame Favorite: Merrimack (-1.5)

Merrimack (-1.5) Pregame Total: 55.5

Duquesne Leaders

Passing: Darius Perrantes (11-for-18, 218 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Darius Perrantes (11-for-18, 218 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Edward Robinson III (12 ATT, 89 YDS, 1 TD)

Edward Robinson III (12 ATT, 89 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Keshawn Brown (2 TAR, 2 REC, 54 YDS, 2 TDs)

Merrimack Leaders

Passing: Malakai Anthony (9-for-23, 68 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Malakai Anthony (9-for-23, 68 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Tyvon Edmonds Jr. (24 ATT, 77 YDS, 1 TD)

Tyvon Edmonds Jr. (24 ATT, 77 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Edmonds (2 TAR, 2 REC, 18 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Merrimack Duquesne 202 Total Yards 325 68 Passing Yards 218 134 Rushing Yards 107 2 Turnovers 1

Wagner 48 Post 21

Wagner Leaders

Passing: Steven Krajewski (9-for-11, 144 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Steven Krajewski (9-for-11, 144 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Zachary Palmer-Smith (14 ATT, 128 YDS, 2 TDs)

Zachary Palmer-Smith (14 ATT, 128 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Jaylen Bonelli (4 TAR, 4 REC, 66 YDS)

Post Leaders

Passing: Malakai Taylor (20-for-26, 238 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Malakai Taylor (20-for-26, 238 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Christian Matthews-Byrd (3 ATT, 29 YDS)

Christian Matthews-Byrd (3 ATT, 29 YDS) Receiving: Josh Tracey (3 TAR, 3 REC, 89 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Wagner Post 399 Total Yards 305 161 Passing Yards 238 238 Rushing Yards 67 1 Turnovers 1

Saint Francis (PA) 49 Cent. Conn. St. 14

Saint Francis (PA) Leaders

Passing: Cole Doyle (16-for-25, 253 YDS, 4 TDs, 2 INTs)

Cole Doyle (16-for-25, 253 YDS, 4 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Tobee Stokes (16 ATT, 106 YDS, 1 TD)

Tobee Stokes (16 ATT, 106 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Dawson Snyder (6 TAR, 6 REC, 129 YDS, 2 TDs)

Cent. Conn. St. Leaders

Passing: Matt Jenner (8-for-19, 59 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Matt Jenner (8-for-19, 59 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Elijah Howard (19 ATT, 46 YDS)

Elijah Howard (19 ATT, 46 YDS) Receiving: Jadd Dolegala (4 TAR, 4 REC, 40 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Cent. Conn. St. Saint Francis (PA) 160 Total Yards 549 59 Passing Yards 261 101 Rushing Yards 288 2 Turnovers 2

