NEC Games Today: How to Watch NEC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 12
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football season continues into Week 12, which includes five games involving teams from the NEC. Wanting to catch all of the action? We offer details on how to watch in the piece below.
NEC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Sacred Heart Pioneers at UConn Huskies
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|UConn+ (Live stream on Fubo)
|Post Eagles at Wagner Seahawks
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|NEC Front Row
|Duquesne Dukes at Merrimack Warriors
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|NEC Front Row
|Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|NEC Front Row
|LIU Post Pioneers at Stonehill Skyhawks
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|NEC Front Row
