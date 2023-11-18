CUSA teams are in action for five games in Week 12 of the 2023 college football season. Some of the best bets available for parlay options or standalone wagers, according to our computer model, include taking Florida International +29.5 against Arkansas as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the UMass vs. Liberty matchup.

Best Week 12 CUSA Spread Bets

Pick: Florida International +29.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 19 points

Arkansas by 19 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: New Mexico State +25.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Auburn Tigers

New Mexico State Aggies at Auburn Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 16.2 points

Auburn by 16.2 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Jacksonville State -8.5 vs. Louisiana Tech

Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Jacksonville State Gamecocks Projected Favorite & Spread: Jacksonville State by 16.9 points

Jacksonville State by 16.9 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Best Week 12 CUSA Total Bets

Under 63.5 - UMass vs. Liberty

Matchup: UMass Minutemen at Liberty Flames

UMass Minutemen at Liberty Flames Projected Total: 60.8 points

60.8 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Over 49.5 - Florida International vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Total: 51.3 points

51.3 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Under 54.5 - Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State

Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Jacksonville State Gamecocks Projected Total: 52.8 points

52.8 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Week 12 CUSA Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Liberty 10-0 (7-0 CUSA) 39.0 / 20.7 496.4 / 347.4 New Mexico State 8-3 (6-1 CUSA) 28.7 / 20.8 418.5 / 376.4 Jacksonville State 7-3 (5-1 CUSA) 28.5 / 20.7 381.3 / 361.5 Western Kentucky 5-5 (3-3 CUSA) 28.9 / 28.7 388.0 / 446.2 Middle Tennessee 3-7 (2-4 CUSA) 23.7 / 28.4 392.4 / 401.0 UTEP 3-7 (2-4 CUSA) 18.1 / 26.6 361.6 / 374.5 Louisiana Tech 3-8 (2-5 CUSA) 26.7 / 31.4 394.0 / 398.7 Sam Houston 2-8 (1-5 CUSA) 19.4 / 26.6 309.6 / 390.3 Florida International 4-6 (1-6 CUSA) 19.3 / 29.7 320.1 / 432.3

