CUSA Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 12
CUSA teams are in action for five games in Week 12 of the 2023 college football season. Some of the best bets available for parlay options or standalone wagers, according to our computer model, include taking Florida International +29.5 against Arkansas as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the UMass vs. Liberty matchup.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on all CUSA games with BetMGM!
Best Week 12 CUSA Spread Bets
Pick: Florida International +29.5 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 19 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: New Mexico State +25.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 16.2 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Jacksonville State -8.5 vs. Louisiana Tech
- Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Jacksonville State by 16.9 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Make your CUSA spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 12 CUSA Total Bets
Under 63.5 - UMass vs. Liberty
- Matchup: UMass Minutemen at Liberty Flames
- Projected Total: 60.8 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Over 49.5 - Florida International vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Total: 51.3 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Under 54.5 - Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State
- Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- Projected Total: 52.8 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 12 CUSA Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Liberty
|10-0 (7-0 CUSA)
|39.0 / 20.7
|496.4 / 347.4
|New Mexico State
|8-3 (6-1 CUSA)
|28.7 / 20.8
|418.5 / 376.4
|Jacksonville State
|7-3 (5-1 CUSA)
|28.5 / 20.7
|381.3 / 361.5
|Western Kentucky
|5-5 (3-3 CUSA)
|28.9 / 28.7
|388.0 / 446.2
|Middle Tennessee
|3-7 (2-4 CUSA)
|23.7 / 28.4
|392.4 / 401.0
|UTEP
|3-7 (2-4 CUSA)
|18.1 / 26.6
|361.6 / 374.5
|Louisiana Tech
|3-8 (2-5 CUSA)
|26.7 / 31.4
|394.0 / 398.7
|Sam Houston
|2-8 (1-5 CUSA)
|19.4 / 26.6
|309.6 / 390.3
|Florida International
|4-6 (1-6 CUSA)
|19.3 / 29.7
|320.1 / 432.3
Watch CUSA games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.