The UT Martin Skyhawks (8-2) visit the Samford Bulldogs (5-5) at Seibert Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Samford is totaling 29.2 points per game on offense this season (38th in the FCS), and is allowing 25 points per game (50th) on defense. UT Martin's offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 17th-best in the FCS with 33.2 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 23.7 points per game, which ranks 36th.

UT Martin vs. Samford Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Homewood, Alabama

Homewood, Alabama Venue: Seibert Stadium

UT Martin vs. Samford Key Statistics

UT Martin Samford 439.1 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.1 (20th) 342 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357 (71st) 225.8 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129.1 (77th) 213.3 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 293 (8th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent has thrown for 2,043 yards on 53.5% passing while recording 24 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 350 yards with three scores.

The team's top rusher, Sam Franklin, has carried the ball 198 times for 1,218 yards (121.8 per game) with 10 touchdowns.

Narkel LeFlore has totaled 376 yards on 68 carries with four touchdowns.

DeVonte Tanksley paces his team with 645 receiving yards on 50 receptions with four touchdowns.

Trevonte Rucker has put up a 411-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 32 passes on 35 targets.

Zoe Roberts' 26 receptions (on 34 targets) have netted him 310 yards (31 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers has 2,851 pass yards for Samford, completing 72.3% of his passes and recording 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Jay Stanton has carried the ball 132 times for a team-high 778 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times.

DaMonta Witherspoon has been handed the ball 71 times this year and racked up 275 yards (27.5 per game) with five touchdowns.

Chandler Smith's 794 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 60 times and has registered 65 catches and four touchdowns.

Ty King has caught 36 passes for 455 yards (45.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

DJ Rias' 28 receptions are good enough for 364 yards and one touchdown.

