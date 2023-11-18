Saturday's contest between the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-3) and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) at Skyhawk Arena has a projected final score of 64-55 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UT Martin squad securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 18.

In their last outing on Tuesday, the Skyhawks suffered a 56-45 loss to Central Arkansas.

UT Martin vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

UT Martin vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 64, South Dakota State 55

UT Martin Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Skyhawks had a -2 scoring differential last season, putting up 64.2 points per game (198th in college basketball) and conceding 64.3 (181st in college basketball).

With 64.4 points per game in OVC tilts, UT Martin scored 0.2 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (64.2 PPG).

At home, the Skyhawks averaged 4.0 more points per game last season (66.4) than they did in road games (62.4).

UT Martin surrendered 63.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 64.3 in away games.

