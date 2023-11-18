The Southern Illinois Salukis (6-4) and the Indiana State Sycamores (1-9) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Saluki Stadium in a clash of MVFC foes.

On the defensive side of the ball, Southern Illinois has been a top-25 unit, ranking 11th-best by surrendering only 18.1 points per game. The offense ranks 71st (24.2 points per game). Indiana State has not been getting things done offensively, ranking 11th-worst with 268.4 total yards per game. It has been more effective defensively, giving up 376.4 total yards per contest (82nd-ranked).

Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Saluki Stadium

Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Key Statistics

Southern Illinois Indiana State 342.8 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.4 (116th) 290.4 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.4 (85th) 119.4 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.7 (83rd) 223.4 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.7 (113th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (114th) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has 2,093 passing yards for Southern Illinois, completing 65.2% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Romeir Elliott has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 348 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times.

This season, Lashaun Lester has carried the ball 49 times for 288 yards (28.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Izaiah Hartrup's 564 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 51 times and has totaled 40 catches and four touchdowns.

Vinson Davis has caught 45 passes for 552 yards (55.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

D'Ante' Cox's 23 grabs have yielded 313 yards and one touchdown.

Indiana State Stats Leaders

Cade Chambers leads Indiana State with 980 yards on 88-of-149 passing with five touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Justin Dinka, has carried the ball 105 times for 480 yards (48.0 per game) with four touchdowns.

Plez Lawrence has collected 470 yards (on 94 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Harry Van Dyne has hauled in 566 receiving yards on 38 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Dakota Caton has put together a 399-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 37 passes on 40 targets.

Kevin Barnett's 13 catches (on 14 targets) have netted him 150 yards (15.0 ypg).

