The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-6) visit the Bryant Bulldogs (5-5) at Beirne Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Offensively, Bryant ranks 44th in the FCS with 376.4 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 85th in total defense (378.6 yards allowed per contest). With 27.3 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Southeast Missouri State ranks 51st in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 79th, surrendering 28.1 points per contest.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Bryant Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Smithfield, Rhode Island

Smithfield, Rhode Island Venue: Beirne Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Southeast Missouri State vs. Bryant Key Statistics

Southeast Missouri State Bryant 357.2 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.4 (44th) 440.1 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.6 (88th) 114.6 (102nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.0 (89th) 242.6 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.4 (25th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders

Paxton DeLaurent has put up 1,792 passing yards, or 179.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.6% of his passes and has recorded 11 touchdowns with two interceptions.

Geno Hess is his team's leading rusher with 158 carries for 828 yards, or 82.8 per game. He's found paydirt eight times on the ground, as well. Hess has also chipped in with 28 catches for 220 yards.

Keveon Robbins has piled up 28 carries and totaled 99 yards with one touchdown.

Ryan Flournoy has registered 54 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 792 (79.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 66 times and has six touchdowns.

Damoriea Vick has 51 receptions (on 60 targets) for a total of 506 yards (50.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jack Clinkenbeard's 25 targets have resulted in 24 receptions for 300 yards and one touchdown.

Bryant Stats Leaders

Zevi Eckhaus has been a dual threat for Bryant so far this season. He has 2,513 passing yards, completing 61.5% of his passes and collecting 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 356 yards (35.6 ypg) on 71 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Fabrice Mukendi has 364 rushing yards on 77 carries with five touchdowns.

Matthew Prochaska's team-leading 691 yards as a receiver have come on 40 receptions (out of 40 targets) with three touchdowns.

Jalen Powell has hauled in 31 receptions totaling 360 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Anthony Frederick has been the target of 24 passes and racked up 28 grabs for 354 yards, an average of 35.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

