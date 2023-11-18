When the St. Louis Blues take on the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, will Oskar Sundqvist score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Oskar Sundqvist score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Sundqvist stats and insights

  • Sundqvist has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.
  • Sundqvist has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 41 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
  • So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Sundqvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:26 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:42 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 14:00 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 12:37 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:05 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:27 Home W 6-3
11/3/2023 Devils 1 0 1 12:21 Home W 4-1
11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 4-1
10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:33 Away L 5-0
10/26/2023 Flames 2 1 1 12:52 Away W 3-0

Blues vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

