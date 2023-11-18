Saturday's contest at Truist Arena has the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-1) matching up with the Northern Kentucky Norse (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 95-66 win, heavily favoring Marshall.

In their last time out, the Norse lost 86-75 to Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

Northern Kentucky vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Northern Kentucky vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 95, Northern Kentucky 66

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Norse put up 68.2 points per game (118th in college basketball) last season while allowing 64.5 per contest (186th in college basketball). They had a +114 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

With 66.1 points per game in Horizon matchups, Northern Kentucky put up 2.1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (68.2 PPG).

In home games, the Norse put up 7.9 more points per game last season (72.2) than they did when playing on the road (64.3).

Defensively Northern Kentucky played better in home games last year, surrendering 64.4 points per game, compared to 64.9 in away games.

