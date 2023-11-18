The Los Angeles Kings (9-3-3) square off against the St. Louis Blues (8-6-1) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, November 18 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW. The Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 2-1 in their last game, while the Blues are coming off a 5-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks.

The Blues have scored 32 goals in their last 10 games, while giving up 25 goals. A total of 28 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in two power-play goals (7.1%). They are 6-4-0 over those games.

Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which club will emerge victorious in Saturday's hockey action.

Blues vs. Kings Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final result of Kings 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-200)

Kings (-200) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)

Blues vs Kings Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a record of 8-6-1 this season and are 1-1-2 in overtime matchups.

St. Louis has won its only game that was decided by one goal.

Across the four games this season the Blues finished with just one goal, they have earned three points.

St. Louis has two points (1-3-0) in four games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

So far this season, the Blues have scored more than two goals six times and won each of those games.

In the one game when St. Louis has recorded a lone power-play goal, it lost.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, St. Louis has posted a record of 5-1-0 (10 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents eight times this season, and earned seven points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 3rd 3.87 Goals Scored 2.8 25th 8th 2.73 Goals Allowed 2.67 7th 7th 32.8 Shots 29.5 24th 4th 27.7 Shots Allowed 32.5 25th 18th 19.67% Power Play % 6.98% 32nd 3rd 88.46% Penalty Kill % 76.92% 19th

Blues vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

