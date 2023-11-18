Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Jefferson County, Kentucky today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Shelby County High School at Southern High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on November 18

11:30 AM ET on November 18 Location: Fairdale, KY

Fairdale, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Oldham County High School at Doss High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18

1:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Fairdale, KY

Fairdale, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

North Hardin High School at Seneca High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 18

2:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Hardin High School at Central High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 18

2:30 PM ET on November 18 Location: Fairdale, KY

Fairdale, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Jeffersontown High School at Hopkinsville High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 18

3:30 PM ET on November 18 Location: Hopkinsville, KY

Hopkinsville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Christian County High School at Fairdale High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 18

4:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Fairdale, KY

Fairdale, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Warren Central High School at DeSales High School