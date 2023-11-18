Will Jakub Vrana Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 18?
Will Jakub Vrana light the lamp when the St. Louis Blues take on the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Jakub Vrana score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Vrana stats and insights
- Vrana has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.
- Vrana has no points on the power play.
- He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 41 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Vrana recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|11:53
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:28
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|14:13
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:41
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/3/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|9:09
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:12
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Home
|W 4-2
Blues vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
