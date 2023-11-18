Grizzlies vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (3-9) will try to end a seven-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (2-9) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Frost Bank Center as just 2.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-2.5
|226.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 226.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
- The average point total in Memphis' contests this year is 224.4, 2.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Grizzlies are 3-8-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Memphis has been favored five times and won one of those games.
- Memphis has a record of 1-2 when it's favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.
Grizzlies vs Spurs Additional Info
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|5
|45.5%
|108.5
|219.9
|115.9
|240.4
|223.5
|Spurs
|10
|83.3%
|111.4
|219.9
|124.5
|240.4
|229.2
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, Memphis has fared worse when playing at home, covering one time in five home games, and two times in six road games.
- The Grizzlies average 108.5 points per game, 16 fewer points than the 124.5 the Spurs allow.
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|3-8
|1-2
|5-6
|Spurs
|4-8
|3-7
|10-2
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Spurs
|108.5
|111.4
|26
|19
|0-0
|2-3
|0-0
|2-3
|115.9
|124.5
|22
|30
|3-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0-0
