The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Roy Kidd Stadium in a UAC battle.

Eastern Kentucky owns the 41st-ranked scoring offense this season (28.8 points per game), and has been worse defensively, ranking 16th-worst with 34.1 points allowed per game. With 29.8 points per game on offense, SFA ranks 34th in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 100th, allowing 31.3 points per game.

Eastern Kentucky vs. SFA Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

Eastern Kentucky vs. SFA Key Statistics

Eastern Kentucky SFA 435 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409 (26th) 485.4 (127th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.7 (95th) 157.4 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.4 (60th) 277.6 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.6 (20th) 5 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has compiled 2,776 yards (277.6 ypg) on 240-of-381 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 220 rushing yards (22 ypg) on 63 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Joshua Carter has carried the ball 106 times for a team-high 665 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

Braedon Sloan has 436 yards receiving (43.6 per game) on 38 catches with three touchdowns, while also racking up 61.5 rush yards per game and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Jaden Smith's leads his squad with 706 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 66 catches (out of 75 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Jalen Burbage has racked up 30 receptions for 359 yards, an average of 35.9 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer has 1,738 passing yards, or 173.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.3% of his passes and has thrown 12 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 24 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

The team's top rusher, Jerrell Wimbley, has carried the ball 126 times for 666 yards (66.6 per game) with six touchdowns.

Anthony Williams has 23 receptions for 310 yards (31 per game) and five touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 105 times for 481 yards and four scores.

Kylon Harris paces his team with 618 receiving yards on 53 catches with eight touchdowns.

Lawton Rikel has recorded 382 receiving yards (38.2 yards per game) and one touchdown on 34 receptions.

