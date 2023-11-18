Saturday's game features the UAB Blazers (2-0) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-0) facing off at Alaska Airlines Center (on November 18) at 9:15 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-68 victory for UAB.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Colonels earned a 77-75 win over Evansville.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Kentucky vs. UAB Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage, Alaska

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Kentucky vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 76, Eastern Kentucky 68

Other ASUN Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Colonels outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game last season (posting 76.4 points per game, 24th in college basketball, and giving up 69.5 per outing, 301st in college basketball) and had a +219 scoring differential.

Eastern Kentucky averaged 75.6 points per game last season in conference contests, which was 0.8 fewer points per game than its overall average (76.4).

The Colonels posted 82.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 10.7 points per contest.

Eastern Kentucky gave up 64.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.3 in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.