Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Christian County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Christian County, Kentucky, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Christian County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jeffersontown High School at Hopkinsville High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christian County High School at Fairdale High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.