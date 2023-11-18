The Los Angeles Kings (9-3-3), coming off a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers, host the St. Louis Blues (8-6-1) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, November 18 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW. The Blues lost to the San Jose Sharks 5-1 in their most recent outing.

Blues vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-200) Blues (+165) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have been an underdog in 11 games this season, and won six (54.5%).

St. Louis has entered three games this season as an underdog by +165 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies a 37.7% chance of victory for the Blues.

St. Louis has played four games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

Blues vs Kings Additional Info

Blues vs. Kings Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 58 (4th) Goals 42 (28th) 41 (7th) Goals Allowed 40 (5th) 12 (15th) Power Play Goals 3 (31st) 6 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (12th)

Blues Advanced Stats

St. Louis owns a 5-5-0 line versus the spread while finishing 6-4-0 overall in its past 10 games.

St. Louis has hit the over in three of its last 10 games.

The Blues total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under given for this matchup.

During the last 10 games, Blues' games average 8.5 goals, 1.0 goal higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Blues have the league's 28th-ranked scoring offense (42 total goals, 2.8 per game).

The Blues' 40 total goals given up (2.7 per game) are the fifth-fewest in the NHL.

Their 15th-ranked goal differential is +2.

