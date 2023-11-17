The Week 12 college football slate includes eight games featuring ACC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Jump to Matchup:

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh

Week 12 ACC Results

Pittsburgh 24 Boston College 16

Pregame Favorite: Pittsburgh (-2.5)

Pittsburgh (-2.5) Pregame Total: 46.5

Pittsburgh Leaders

Passing: Nate Yarnell (11-for-19, 207 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Nate Yarnell (11-for-19, 207 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Rodney Hammond (15 ATT, 145 YDS, 1 TD)

Rodney Hammond (15 ATT, 145 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jerrod Means (5 TAR, 3 REC, 78 YDS, 1 TD)

Boston College Leaders

Passing: Thomas Castellanos (13-for-25, 171 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Thomas Castellanos (13-for-25, 171 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Kye Robichaux (24 ATT, 118 YDS)

Kye Robichaux (24 ATT, 118 YDS) Receiving: Lewis Bond (6 TAR, 5 REC, 65 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Pittsburgh Boston College 404 Total Yards 325 207 Passing Yards 171 197 Rushing Yards 154 0 Turnovers 2

Upcoming Week 12 ACC Games

No. 9 Louisville Cardinals at Miami Hurricanes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN

Fubo Favorite: Louisville (-1)

Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Scott Stadium

Scott Stadium TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: Duke (-3.5)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC

Fubo Favorite: Notre Dame (-24.5)

No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels at Clemson Tigers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Fubo Favorite: Clemson (-7.5)

NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Tech Hokies

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Lane Stadium

Lane Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN

Fubo Favorite: Virginia Tech (-2.5)

North Alabama Lions at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: -

Syracuse Orange at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN

Fubo Favorite: Georgia Tech (-6.5)

