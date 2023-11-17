The UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

UT Martin vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information

UT Martin Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Sears: 15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

K.J. Simon: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

Parker Stewart: 16.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

KK Curry: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Chris Nix: 6.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Eastern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

Devontae Blanton: 16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Isaiah Cozart: 9.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK

Michael Moreno: 11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tayshawn Comer: 8.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Cooper Robb: 7.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

UT Martin vs. Eastern Kentucky Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Eastern Kentucky Rank Eastern Kentucky AVG UT Martin AVG UT Martin Rank 30th 78.6 Points Scored 80.5 14th 278th 73.5 Points Allowed 75.4 319th 7th 36.6 Rebounds 35.7 18th 2nd 11.9 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 53rd 8.6 3pt Made 7.7 134th 52nd 14.9 Assists 13.6 136th 152nd 11.6 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

