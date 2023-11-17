The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-0) play the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Martin vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

UT Martin Stats Insights

The Skyhawks' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Colonels had given up to their opponents (43.1%).

UT Martin compiled a 14-6 straight up record in games it shot over 43.1% from the field.

The Colonels ranked second in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Skyhawks ranked 142nd.

The Skyhawks scored an average of 80.5 points per game last year, seven more points than the 73.5 the Colonels allowed.

UT Martin put together a 16-7 record last season in games it scored more than 73.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison

UT Martin scored more points at home (88.4 per game) than away (73.3) last season.

The Skyhawks allowed 72.8 points per game at home last season, and 78.1 on the road.

UT Martin drained more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than away (32.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule