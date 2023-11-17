Friday's game between the UIC Flames (2-1) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-1) at Credit Union 1 Arena has a projected final score of 77-74 based on our computer prediction, with UIC coming out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM on November 17.

The Redhawks head into this contest following an 82-60 victory against Stephens College on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southeast Missouri State vs. UIC Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southeast Missouri State vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 77, Southeast Missouri State 74

Other OVC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Redhawks had a -51 scoring differential last season, falling short by 1.6 points per game. They put up 61.6 points per game to rank 247th in college basketball and allowed 63.2 per contest to rank 145th in college basketball.

In OVC action, Southeast Missouri State averaged 3.7 more points (65.3) than overall (61.6) in 2022-23.

The Redhawks averaged 63.2 points per game at home last season, and 61.6 away.

At home, Southeast Missouri State conceded 57.3 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than it allowed away (71.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.