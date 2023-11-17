OVC teams will hit the court in two games on Friday in college basketball play. That includes the Lipscomb Bisons playing the Tennessee State Tigers at Gentry Complex.

OVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Lipscomb Bisons at Tennessee State Tigers 6:30 PM ET, Friday, November 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at UIC Flames 8:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

