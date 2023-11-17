The Murray State Racers (1-1) take on the Indiana Hoosiers (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: B1G+

Murray State vs. Indiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Racers averaged 6.8 more points per game last year (68.9) than the Hoosiers allowed their opponents to score (62.1).

Murray State had a 14-9 record last season when allowing fewer than 80.9 points.

Last year, the Hoosiers scored 80.9 points per game, 15 more points than the 65.9 the Racers allowed.

When Indiana totaled more than 65.9 points last season, it went 25-2.

Murray State Schedule