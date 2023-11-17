Friday's contest at Assembly Hall has the Indiana Hoosiers (1-1) taking on the Murray State Racers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 87-68 win as our model heavily favors Indiana.

The Racers are coming off of a 121-63 win against Cumberland (TN) in their most recent outing on Tuesday.

Murray State vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Murray State vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 87, Murray State 68

Other MVC Predictions

Murray State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Racers outscored opponents by three points per game last season (scoring 68.9 points per game to rank 101st in college basketball while allowing 65.9 per outing to rank 222nd in college basketball) and had a +93 scoring differential overall.

Murray State averaged 0.8 fewer points in MVC action (68.1) than overall (68.9).

The Racers scored more points at home (70.4 per game) than on the road (65.9) last season.

At home, Murray State conceded 65 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than it allowed on the road (67.5).

